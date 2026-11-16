Offset Performs 'Hating on Me' as Musical Guest on Fallon

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Offset appeared as the musical guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where he performed "Hating on Me."

The performance aired as part of the NBC late-night program, which airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c and is available to stream on Peacock.

Recent episodes of the program have featured a range of guests. Taylor Kinney discussed shooting the 300th episode of Chicago Fire and gave Fallon a firefighter helmet, while Skyler Gisondo spoke about becoming a viral meme and working with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande on Focker In-Law. Meghann Fahy talked about moving to New York City, her Gossip Girl television debut and starring in The Good Daughter, and De Niro, Stiller and Grande played a round of True Confessions with Fallon.

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