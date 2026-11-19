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'Ozzy Fox,' a new music-driven animated preschool short-form series, will begin streaming Dec. 5 on Disney+. Created by Jennifer Oxley ('Peg + Cat') and developed by Guillermo García-Carsí ('Pocoyo'), the series follows Ozzy, a 5-year-old fox with big feelings, an even bigger imagination, and his own ideas about how things should go. He'd always rather keep playing than stop to do the things he has to do. But with the help of Mama and Papa Fox, everyday moments like brushing teeth, getting dressed or tidying up become playful missions filled with original music, imagination and family fun. Co-developed and co-produced by Disney Jr. and Animaj, a digital-first children's entertainment company, the series brings humor, warmth and music to the everyday realities of family life.

'Ozzy Fox' premiered on YouTube in July 2026 and has already passed 30 million views in four months. Episodes on the 'Ozzy Fox' YouTube channel average more than 1.4 million views within their first 30 days, and the most-watched, 'The Floor Is Lava!', has passed seven million. The momentum continued with the Sept. 18 release of the show's debut soundtrack, 'Disney Jr. Music: Ozzy Fox' by Walt Disney Records.

'Ozzy Fox' builds upon the collaboration between Disney and Animaj that began through the 2025 Disney Accelerator program to explore how AI can support creator-led workflows. The Disney+ premiere marks the next chapter for the preschool property, bringing Ozzy and the Fox Family to even more families worldwide. Season 2 has already been greenlit for production. Meanwhile, new Season 1 episodes continue to premiere weekly on the official 'Ozzy Fox' YouTube channel.

About 'Ozzy Fox'

Created by four-time Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley (Peg + Cat) and developed by Guillermo García-Carsí ('Pocoyo'), 'Ozzy Fox' is a music-driven animated preschool short-form series that finds the fun in the everyday things kids have to do. At the heart of the series is Ozzy, a five-year-old fox with big feelings, an even bigger imagination and a strong desire to keep playing. Together with his warm, playful parents, his unpredictable baby sister Bitty and his imaginative squirrel friend Suki, Ozzy turns familiar family moments into playful missions through original music, imagination and play. Developed with input from child development experts, the series is grounded in recognizable family life and told with humor, warmth and energy. Its production is supported by Animaj's proprietary Sketch-to-Motion technology, which helps artists animate more efficiently while keeping creative decisions in their hands.

About Animaj

Animaj is a next-generation media company building global kids' franchises through a proprietary AI-powered, digital-first production model. Its portfolio includes iconic IPs such as Pocoyo and Maya the Bee, alongside Ozzy Fox, the original preschool property co-developed with Disney Jr. Animaj develops, produces and scales kids' IP across YouTube, linear television, streaming, social media, music, apps and consumer products, reaching more than 240 million monthly unique viewers on YouTube. Backed by partners including the Google AI Futures Fund and Disney Accelerator, Animaj is pioneering a new model for children's entertainment, where real audience insights continuously inform creative decisions and AI tools built with and for artists help accelerate production and expand creative possibilities.

About the Disney Accelerator Program

The Disney Accelerator is one of the many ways Disney invests in emerging technology, offering business development opportunities for select emerging founders who align with Disney's vision for the future of entertainment. Over the course of four months, participating companies receive investment capital, and the opportunity to explore collaborations with leaders across The Walt Disney Company. Since 2014, more than 60 global companies have come through Disney Accelerator, including Epic Games, ElevenLabs, Animaj, Kahoot!, Attentive, StatusPro, and AudioShake. For more information on the 2026 Disney Accelerator program, visit DisneyAccelerator.com.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with 'The Simpsons' and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S., whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program, including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Social Media

Instagram: @DisneyJr | @DisneyPlus | @Ozzyfox_

Facebook: @DisneyJr | @DisneyPlus | @OzzyFoxOfficial

TikTok: @DisneyJr | @DisneyPlus | @Ozzyfox_

YouTube: @DisneyJr | @DisneyPlus | @Ozzyfox-musicforkids

Hashtag: #OzzyFox #DisneyJr #DisneyPlus #Animaj

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