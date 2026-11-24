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OWN is closing out 2026 with two new originals spotlighting women who have forged their own paths to success: BANK ON HER, a high-stakes entrepreneurial competition featuring Kandi Burruss, and OWN SPOTLIGHT: ONE OF ONE, a sneak peek of a 2027 series offering intimate and revealing portraits of remarkable Black women. The first episode features a profile of acclaimed CNN journalist Abby Phillip.

BANK ON HER

BANK ON HER premieres December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN, putting three rising entrepreneurs and their businesses to the ultimate test for a chance at a potentially game-changing investment. Hosted by entertainment powerhouse and business mogul Kandi Burruss, the high-stakes competition brings together Burruss and business panelists Raquel Graham and DonJuan Clark to evaluate the vision, strategy and potential of three ambitious entrepreneurs. The Jones Sisters (1010 Wine and Events), Jinell Singletary (Urban Comfort Foods) and Daisy Miles (Black LA Food Tour) will pitch their businesses, defend their strategies and prove they have what it takes to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into lasting success. With national exposure, expert mentorship and a transformative cash investment on the line, BANK ON HER is where ambition meets opportunity.

OWN SPOTLIGHT: ONE OF ONE

On December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, OWN turns the camera on one of television news' most compelling voices with OWN SPOTLIGHT: ONE OF ONE, an anthology series launching in 2027 that will share the stories of eight remarkable Black women. Produced by Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips, this sneak peek of the series goes beyond the anchor desk for an intimate portrait of CNN's Abby Phillip and the experiences that shaped her life and career. Through candid conversations, archival footage and stories from friends and colleagues, OWN SPOTLIGHT: ONE OF ONE reveals a side of Phillip audiences haven't seen before, tracing the choices, challenges, and defining moments behind her rise. Seven additional women will be featured when the series continues in 2027.

BANK ON HER is produced by V10 Entertainment for OWN.

OWN SPOTLIGHT: ONE OF ONE is produced by Hudlin Entertainment and Original Productions for OWN.

About OWN

OWN is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination among today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond.





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