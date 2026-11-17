"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Six Trailer and Key Art Released Ahead of December Premiere on Hulu
The season will stream new episodes weekly, with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez returning in London.
Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the sixth season of the original comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building.'
'Only Murders in London' premieres December 8th with two episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. New episodes stream Tuesdays with the season finale on January 26th.
Season Six Synopsis
After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?
Cast
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and special guest stars include Tina Fey, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman and more.
Credits
'Only Murders in the Building' hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ('Grace & Frankie,' 'Looking'). Season six executive producers include John Hoffman, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, DAN FOGELMAN, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden & Gabrielle Allan.
Social: @OnlyMurdersHulu | #OnlyMurdersonHulu
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode