ONE NIGHT ONLY to Stream Exclusively on Peacock Starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner

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Peacock will exclusively stream ONE NIGHT ONLY beginning December 4. The film stars Academy Award nominee Monica Barbaro and BAFTA nominee Callum Turner, alongside Maya Hawke, Julia Fox and more.

Directed and produced by Golden Globe nominee Will Gluck (Anyone But You, Easy A), ONE NIGHT ONLY follows two love-starved strangers that crash into each other on the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have sex.

Universal's biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock. Peacock subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, often accompanied with bonus features, extended cuts and unrated versions.

The film's stars recently discussed it in a number of television appearances. Barbaro and Turner spoke about the film's premise and filming in New York City on TODAY, and Turner recalled being pitched the film as a 'sex purge' during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW.

Film Description

Recently dumped Owen (Callum Turner) and hopeful romantic Allie (Monica Barbaro) may be the only people in the city searching for something real on the one night a year when singles are allowed to have sex. As their night spirals into a series of uproarious missteps and unexpected side quests, they realize that the very thing they are looking for might be closer than they think.

About the Film

Cast: Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ziwe, Ben Marshall with Molly Ringwald and Levar Burton

Produced by: Will Gluck p.g.a., Jacqueline Monetta p.g.a.

Written by: Travis Braun

Directed by: Will Gluck

Run Time: 102 mins

More information is available at www.peacocktv.com/collections/must-see-movies-on-peacock.

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