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The 12th annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) announced this year's award winners at its closing night gala ceremony November 19, 2026, at the Culver Theater in Culver City, California. 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE MIDDLE EAST' (China), directed by Wen Muye, received the festival's highest honor, the Snow Leopard for Best Film. The epic period piece joined a distinguished list of previous Snow Leopard for Best Film winners, including 'A Sad and Beautiful World' (Lebanon) in 2025 and 'Abang Adik' (Malaysia) the previous year.

'Once Upon a Time in the Middle East' also earned Shen Teng the Snow Leopard for Best Actor, while Nazifa Tushi won the Snow Leopard for Best Actress for her role in the atmospheric mystery 'Roid' (Bangladesh). The gripping action thriller 'No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman' (Iraq), directed by Halkawt Mustafa, took home the Snow Leopard Special Jury Prize. Writer and director Moshe Rosenthal won the Snow Leopard Jury Discretionary Award for Best Screenplay for 'Tell Me Everything' (Israel), a moving family saga.

Audiences honored 'American Doctor' (Co-production between the United States, the State of Palestine, Malaysia and Qatar), directed by Malyasian-American Poh Si Teng, with the Snow Leopard Audience Award. Tragically, Dr. Rizk Abu Shaaira, a Palestinian surgeon featured in the film, was reportedly killed in a Gaza hospital strike last week.

The Asian Vision Award was given to the compelling, fact-based drama 'Kurak' (Kyrgyzstan), co-directed by Emil Atageldijev and Erke Dzhumakmatova.

'Baadarane' (Lebanon), directed by Samah El Kadi, won the Best Short Film Award. The probing, coming-of-age film was honored with a $3,000 studio credit at any WDA Entertainment 'Our Home Studios' location. Two additional shorts — 'Nava' (Iran), directed by Dena Rassam, and 'Touch' (Iran), directed by Mohammad Davoodi Kia — received special mentions.

Among the leading stars and executives who walked the red carpet were breakout actress Mason Reeves ('Josephine'); director and People's Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Artykpai Suyundukov; veteran actor John Savage ('The Deer Hunter'); prolific actress Irene Tsu ('Down & Out in Beverly Hills'); writer/director Moshe Rosenthal; multitalented actress, stunt performer and filmmaker Diana Lee Inosanto ('The Mandalorian'); actor and stunt performer Simon Rhee ('Mission: Impossible III'); actor Mark Irvingsen ('Finding Normal'); and executive producer/producer Andre Morgan ('Walker, Texas Ranger').

The gala celebration was emceed by Mico Saad, TV host, actor and filmmaker, and Maria Shantanova, actress and model.

AWFF's closing night gala capped a week of nearly 60 screenings and numerous filmmaker Q&As. This year's lineup brought together films from more than 33 Asian nations and autonomous regions, including 27 official Oscar submissions for Best International Feature Film. Sixteen features and eight shorts screened in competition, and seven films screened in Asian Vision, which brought additional attention to deserving movies.

'We founded AWFF because we wanted audiences to share in the excitement we felt about films from across Asia and the Asian diaspora,' said Georges N. Chamchoum, AWFF executive director. 'Watching this year's lineup, we felt that excitement all over again. Asian artists continue to fuel the stories, the energy and imagination of world cinema, and it was a joy to close the week by honoring the very best of their work.'

This year, the Festival presented its first-ever official Focus On Kazakhstan program, featuring the world premiere of 'The Nomad's Legacy', an action-detective-thriller written and directed by Marina Kunarova. The line-up also included a US premiere of drama 'Abel', directed by Elzat Eskendir, which is Kazakhstan's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Arthur M. Sarkissian, film and television producer (Armenian-American), served as feature film jury president, and Celine Zen, film producer (French-Chinese), served as short film jury president.

The Snow Leopard Awards are presented in association with the Snow Leopard Trust to raise awareness of the endangered snow leopard and its threatened Asian mountain ecosystem. The Bruce Lee Award and Motion Arts Day are endorsed by the Bruce Lee Foundation and Shannon Lee, legendary actor Bruce Lee's daughter.

Snow Leopard Competition Winners

Best Film: 'Once Upon a Time in the Middle East' (China); Wen Muye, director

Best Actress: Nazifa Tushi for 'Roid' (Bangladesh)

Best Actor: Shen Teng for 'Once Upon a Time in the Middle East' (China)

Special Jury Prize: 'No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman' (Iraq); Halkawt Mustafa, director

Jury Discretionary Award: Best Screenplay; 'Tell Me Everything' (Israel); Moshe Rosenthal, writer/director

Audience Award: 'American Doctor' (Co-production between the United States, the State of Palestine, Malaysia and Qatar) Poh Si Teng, director

Asian Vision Competition

Asian Vision Award: 'Kurak' (Kyrgyzstan); Emil Atageldijev and Erke Dzhumakmatova, co-directors

Short Film Competition

Best Short Film: 'Baadarane' (Lebanon); Samah El Kadi, director

Special Mention: 'Nava' (Iran); Dena Rassam, director

Special Mention: 'Touch' (Iran); Mohammad Davoodi Kia, director

AWFF Snow Leopard Honorees (Previously Announced)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Artykpai Suyundukov, Kyrgyz director; presented by Andre Morgan, executive producer/producer

Outstanding Cinematic Achievement (Female): Irene Tsu, Chinese-American actress; presented by John Savage, actor

Rising Star: Mason Reeves, actress; presented by Diana Lee Inosanto, Filipino-American actress, director, writer, stunt coordinator and stunt performer

Bruce Lee Award

Diana Lee Inosanto, Filipino-American actress, director, writer, stunt coordinator and stunt performer; presented by Shannon Lee, chairperson, Bruce Lee Foundation

Deadline; Pechanga Resort Casino; Emporium Thai; Jackson Market; Paradise Dynasty (Los Angeles and Orange County); WDA Entertainment, Los Angeles

About the Asian World Film Festival

Founded in 2015 by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, the Asian World Film Festival celebrates cinematic excellence rooted in culture, storytelling and global collaboration. The festival brings the best of Asian cinema to Los Angeles and strengthens creative exchange between East and West. AWFF screens feature films from across Asia — from Japan to Turkey, from Russia to India and Southeast Asia. Renowned as an awards-season launchpad, AWFF is the only Los Angeles–based festival presenting most Asian submissions for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and Golden Globe Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language categories. AWFF is produced by the nonprofit organization Aitysh USA.

Photo Credit: Getty Images







Photo Credit: Getty Images

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