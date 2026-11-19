"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ON THE LAST DAY OF CHRISTMAS Horror Comedy to Stream on Paramount+ in November
Tanyell Quian and Ellis Hobbs IV star as a mother and son defending their Baton Rouge apartment building from demonic beings on Christmas Eve.
Paramount+ and BET announced the pick-up of the original horror comedy film ON THE LAST DAY OF CHRISTMAS, which will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. on November 27, 2026. Produced by Marginal MediaWorks, the film hosted its world premiere at the New Orleans International Film Festival last month and was awarded the 'Audience Prize.'
Written and directed by Kevin Arbouet, ON THE LAST DAY OF CHRISTMAS is set in the deep South and takes place over the course of Christmas Eve in an apartment building in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In it, a mother (Tanyell Quian) must protect her teenage son (Ellis Hobbs IV), as their building is overrun by demonic beings.
ON THE LAST DAY OF CHRISTMAS stars Quian (Queen Sugar, Nickel Boys, Ma) and Hobbs IV (The Deliverance, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster). Brandon Gilpin (P Valley) and Royce Johnson (Daredevil, The Punisher) join a robust ensemble cast, including many local actors and comedians.
The film is produced by Sanjay M. Sharma and Milan Chakraborty of Marginal MediaWorks, an independent studio founded by Sharma.
About Skydance
Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.
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