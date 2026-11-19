NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paramount+ and BET announced the pick-up of the original horror comedy film ON THE LAST DAY OF CHRISTMAS, which will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. on November 27, 2026. Produced by Marginal MediaWorks, the film hosted its world premiere at the New Orleans International Film Festival last month and was awarded the 'Audience Prize.'

Written and directed by Kevin Arbouet, ON THE LAST DAY OF CHRISTMAS is set in the deep South and takes place over the course of Christmas Eve in an apartment building in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In it, a mother (Tanyell Quian) must protect her teenage son (Ellis Hobbs IV), as their building is overrun by demonic beings.

ON THE LAST DAY OF CHRISTMAS stars Quian (Queen Sugar, Nickel Boys, Ma) and Hobbs IV (The Deliverance, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster). Brandon Gilpin (P Valley) and Royce Johnson (Daredevil, The Punisher) join a robust ensemble cast, including many local actors and comedians.

The film is produced by Sanjay M. Sharma and Milan Chakraborty of Marginal MediaWorks, an independent studio founded by Sharma.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.





See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone