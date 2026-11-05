OFF CAMPUS Season Two Set to Premiere on Prime Video in Spring

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Prime Video has revealed the Season Two premiere date for Off Campus. Created by Louisa Levy and based on author Elle Kennedy's best-selling Off Campus Universe, the series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 28, 2027.

The second season will spotlight the romantic relationship between characters Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn). The television series, created by Louisa Levy, is based on author Elle Kennedy's best-selling Off Campus book series, produced by Temple Hill.

Through its first 12 days, Off Campus Season One reached 36 million viewers worldwide. At the time of launch, Off Campus Season One was the third most-viewed debut season of any series in Prime Video history and among Women 18-34 was Prime Video's most-viewed series debut season of all-time.

A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season Two will center on the romance between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

Cast

Series regulars of Off Campus Season Two include Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads), Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers), Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), India Fowler (Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Agency), with Julia Sarah-Stone (The Killing, Come True), Khobe Clarke (Cruel Intentions, Firefly Lane), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2, The Wilds), and Philipa Soo (Hamilton, Dopesick) set to recur, Charlie Evans (Paradise, Leave the World Behind) and Shay Rudolph (Lethal Weapon, The Babysitters Club) set to guest star.

Creative Team

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce and Annika Patton co-executive produces for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

Elle Kennedy, the author and creator of the Off Campus universe, is a The New York Times, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal bestselling author of more than 50 contemporary fiction and romance novels. Her works have been translated into over 25 languages and sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Earlier this year, BroadwayWorld reported that the producers of Drunk Shakespeare filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon alleging that the Prime Video series Off Campus used its name and the look of its shows without authorization.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

Social Media Handles

Off Campus Official Instagram/TikTok/X: @OffCampusPrime

Prime Video Official Instagram/TikTok/X: @PrimeVideo

Amazon MGM Studios Official Instagram/TikTok/X: @AmazonMGMStudios





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