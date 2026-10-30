Norman Lear Awards Honor ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, THE MORNING SHOW, GREY'S ANATOMY

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The 2026 Norman Lear Awards honored 10 series that the organizers say responsibly inform audiences on critical topics, including THE MORNING SHOW, THE DIPLOMAT, BEYOND THE GATES, medical dramas BRILLIANT MINDS, 9-1-1, GREY'S ANATOMY, and comedies THE BOROUGHS, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, TED, and SCRUBS.

The event was hosted by Jay Pharoah, who opened the show by joking about the upcoming midterm elections and artificial intelligence. 'It's great to celebrate tonight 'cause we're facing 3 things this week that unite us in pure terror: Halloween, The Day of the Dead and Election Day!' Pharoah said.

The host added, 'The only thing scarier than Election Day is A.I…A.I. doesn't create. It takes our work and screws with it.'

Pharoah then turned the spotlight on winner of the night ABBOTT ELEMENTARY and show creator Quinta Brunson. He joked, 'Could A.I. ever replace Quinta? No way. Queen, you've created a show that has everything. Well, except one thing. . . Jay Pharoah.'

Pharoah was joined throughout the night by Brunson, as well as Lisa Ann Walter, Luke Tennie, and Megan Carroll where ABBOTT ELEMENTARY was honored for its depiction of Mental Health; Mark Duplass from THE MORNING SHOW, which was honored for its depiction of Environment and presented to showrunner Charlotte Stoudt; Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis from BEYOND THE GATES, which was honored for its depiction of Healthcare Disparities and their multi-episode Breast Cancer storyline; Teddy Sears and Tamberla Perry from BRILLIANT MINDS, which was honored for its depiction of Advances in Health; Carlos Miranda from THE BOROUGHS, which was honored for its depiction of Sleep Disorders; Marsha Warfield from 9-1-1, which was honored for its depiction of Mental Health; Adrienne Barbeau presented for TED, which was honored for its depiction of Abortion; Miguel Sandoval from THE DIPLOMAT, which was honored for its depiction of Diplomacy and National Security; James Pickens Jr from GREY'S ANATOMY, which was honored for its depiction of Healthcare Disparities and their multi-episode Prostate Cancer storyline; and Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen from SCRUBS, which was honored for its depiction of Healthcare Access. The full list of winners is available here.

About Hollywood, Health & Society

HH&S provides entertainment industry professionals with accurate and timely information for storylines dealing with health, safety and security through consultations and briefings with experts. Based at the Lear Center, HH&S is a free resource for writers, producers and others in search of credible information. Past and present support for HH&S has come from funders that include the CDC, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Truth Initiative, the California Health Care Foundation, the John Pritzker Family Fund, Caring Across Generations, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. For more information about resources for writers, go to www.HollywoodHealthandSociety.org.

About The Norman Lear Center

Founded more than 20 years ago, The Norman Lear Center is a multidisciplinary research and public policy center studying and shaping the impact of entertainment and media on society. From its base in the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the Lear Center builds bridges among faculty who study aspects of entertainment, media and culture. Beyond campus, it bridges the gap between the entertainment industry and academia, and between them and the public. For more information, visit www.learcenter.org.

Photo Credit: Michael L. Jones







Photo Credit: Michael L. Jones

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 07 Hrs 16 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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