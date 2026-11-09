Niecy Nash Discusses Boys on the Side, Whoopi Goldberg, Scream Queens, and Her New Book

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Niecy Nash traced her acting start to BOYS ON THE SIDE during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore, tying a risk she took to landing the role and to a friendship with Whoopi Goldberg. The conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show also covered her newest book, 'It's Hard to Fight Naked.'

In the first clip, Nash explains how taking a risk led to her part in BOYS ON THE SIDE and how that experience connected her with Goldberg. The segment is framed around Nash's start in acting and the friendship that followed, with Barrymore guiding the discussion of her early career.

The second clip turns to some of Nash's best-known roles over the years. During that portion of the interview, Nash is surprised by a question left behind by her SCREAM QUEENS co-star Billie Lourd, and the segment centers on Nash's reaction to it. The clip description does not detail what Lourd asked.

The third clip focuses on 'It's Hard to Fight Naked,' Nash's newest book. Nash talks with Barrymore about how Oprah Winfrey knew she would write another book before Nash herself did, a point the clip title highlights. Details beyond that setup, including the book's contents or release plans, are not included in the materials for the segment.

Barrymore, who appeared in SCREAM, has also used the show to revisit that film with other guests. In a recent appearance, Henry Winkler discussed his Duck Detective book series and animated film HEXED, including why he avoids horror movies despite appearing in SCREAM with her.

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