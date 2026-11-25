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Niecy Nash-Betts and Bob The Drag Queen unpacked ALL'S FAIR Season 2, episode six, titled 'Queens,' on the Hulu series' official podcast, hosted by Evan Ross Katz. The episode, written and directed by Charles Rogers, shifts the focus to Reese as tensions inside Grant, Ronson & Greene send her into a psychotic episode in which the firm's women appear as drag queen tyrants.

Nash-Betts explained what Emerald's repeated line about building the table represents. "It was not a selfish act at all to want to say, you come sit down, you get a seat," she said, adding that in reminding others, Emerald "is also reminding herself." Bob tied the idea to Black institutions such as HBCUs and BET, saying that when people are not invited to a table, "we will build our own table." Asked whether Emerald's commitment to women supporting women is sincere, Nash-Betts answered, "very sincere," calling the character "the glue" of the firm.

Bob described how he came to the role. Producers asked him to audition in full drag, he initially passed and sent photos instead, and he said they came back and offered the part without an audition after seeing his earlier NeNe Leakes impression for a promo. He said getting the voice and cadence took a lot of work. Both guests also recalled the cast's reactions as their drag counterparts arrived on a hot Los Angeles set, with Bob calling it the most fun he has had on a TV show.

Nash-Betts also said fans connect with her through Emerald's relationship with her TV sons, and she teased that viewers will see more of Emerald's love-life journey this season. More on the season is in prior coverage of Emerald's wig room clip. Season 2 of ALL'S FAIR is streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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