Nicole Scherzinger and Lilli Cooper to Perform Songs in FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT Trailer

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Apple TV has debuted the trailer for the all-new holiday special 'Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift,' premiering globally Friday, December 4. The special reunites audiences with Fraggles Wembley, Gobo, Red, Mokey and Boober for a festive new adventure filled with holiday magic, friendship and new musical numbers. Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper returns as 'Doc,' performing an original song, while Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger makes a special appearance with a musical performance of her own.

In the special, Wembley is named Spirit Captain and sets out to spread cheer throughout the Rock. But when the Fraggles unknowingly take a cherished snow globe from Doc's workshop, the holiday spirit begins to fade. Wembley must find the courage to return it, learning that kindness, giving, and helping someone in need are the true gifts of the holidays.

From the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,' The Jim Henson Company's 'Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift' is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O'Brien and directed by Tartaglia.

The special was previously announced alongside SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY as part of Apple TV's holiday lineup.

More Kids and Family Offerings on Apple TV

The slate of recent offerings for kids and families on Apple TV features the latest family musical specials 'The First Snow of Fraggle Rock,' 'Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,' 'Lulu Is a Rhinoceros' based on the beloved children's book of the same name by father-daughter duo Jason and Allison Flom; the music-driven animated comedy series 'BE@RBRICK' from DreamWorks Animation; 'Goldie,' inspired by Emily Brundige's award-winning 2019 short film of the same name; Peanuts series 'Camp Snoopy'; the second season of animated series 'Frog and Toad,' based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books; and 'Wonder Pets: In the City,' from Jennifer Oxley.

Award-winning all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV also include the BAFTA Award and Emmy Award-winning live-action animated hybrid special 'The Velveteen Rabbit,' BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning 'El Deafo,' BAFTA Award-winning 'Lovely Little Farm,' 'Duck & Goose,' 'Get Rolling With Otis,' Spin Master Entertainment's 'Sago Mini Friends,' 'Frog and Toad,' Annie Award-nominated 'Not a Box,' GLAAD Media Award-nominated 'Pinecone & Pony,' The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,' 'Harriet the Spy' and 'Slumberkins,' Sesame Workshop's 'Helpsters,' Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment's 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,' Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Emmy Award-nominated 'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,' and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series 'Stillwater' from Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment.

Live-action offerings include 'Me,' an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy, Bonnie Hunt's DGA and WGA Award-nominated 'Amber Brown,' DGA Award-winning 'Best Foot Forward,' 'Surfside Girls,' WGA Award-winning 'Life By Ella,' Sesame Workshop and Sinking Ship's Emmy Award-winning 'Ghostwriter,' Emmy Award and Environmental Media Association Award winning 'Jane' and Scholastic's 'Puppy Place.' 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,' the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers is also featured.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,827 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Profiles for everyone on Apple TV are a new way for every member of the household to enjoy their own personalized space within the Apple TV app and are now available on iOS (and iPadOS and the web). With Apple TV profiles, it's easier than ever to set up unique profiles for family and friends who don't have an Apple account, manage content ratings for kids, and browse movies and shows tailored just for them.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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