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MADDEN is now streaming on Prime Video and playing in select theaters. The film stars Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller and John Mulaney, with Shane Gillis, and is directed by Academy Award nominee David O. Russell.

Inspired by the life of a beloved American icon, MADDEN chronicles John Madden's incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis – from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football's most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game. MADDEN is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once in a century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia, lifelong friendships, and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports.

Directed by Academy Award nominated David O. Russell, the film stars Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis, with Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis.

A testimonial sizzle reel honoring John Madden's legacy features Andy Reid, Tony Gonzalez, Spencer Paysinger, Howie Long, Michael Vick and more. Footage courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.

Earlier coverage of the film includes Christian Bale's Good Morning America interview about playing Al Davis and Nicolas Cage's discussion of becoming John Madden.

Credits

Directed by David O. Russell

Written by David O. Russell and Cambron Clark

Starring Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, with Shane Gillis

Produced by Todd Black, p.g.a., Jason Blumenthal, p.g.a., Steve Tisch, Jonathan Shukat, David O. Russell, Matthew Budman, p.g.a., Colin Wilson

Executive Produced by David Bloomfield, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael Strahan

Amazon MGM Studios presents, an Escape Artists, ShowKat, Dreamcrew Entertainment, Corazon Camera production, in association with Skydance Sports and NFL Films

Runtime: 1 hour & 50 minutes

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios







Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

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