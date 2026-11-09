Nicolas Cage Discusses Becoming John Madden in New Film

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Nicolas Cage spoke about transforming into football coach John Madden for the new movie MADDEN during an appearance on Good Morning America. The actor discussed the role and what it took to portray the sports figure on screen.

In the conversation, Cage also shared updates on his life off camera, moving beyond the film to talk about where things stand for him personally. The segment pairs the promotion of the project with a look at the actor outside of his work.

The focus of the interview is the new movie and Cage's approach to playing Madden, the legendary football coach named in the program's description of the segment. The available details for the appearance do not specify a release date, platform, cast, or creative team for MADDEN, so the conversation itself centers on the performance and the actor's own account of it.

Good Morning America has featured a range of entertainment and pop culture coverage recently. In a separate Pop News segment, host Will Ganss covered the Duffer brothers' plans for a STRANGER THINGS prequel series.

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