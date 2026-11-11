New 42 to Present TILT! AN '80S CIRCUS THRILL RIDE from Cirque Mechanics at New Victory Theater

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New 42 will present Tilt! An '80s Circus Thrill Ride, a modern circus by Cirque Mechanics, at the New Victory Theater from December 5th, 2026 through January 3rd, 2027. Tilt! An '80s Circus Thrill Ride blends world-class circus, ingenious machines, physical comedy and original '80s-inspired music to tell a story in which a clash between generations is resolved through music, movement and fun. Audience members will be transported to a colorful 1980s amusement park on a warm summer day, a welcome escape from the winter chill. Tickets start at $30.

Adding a dose of holiday season magic to the experience, the New Victory Theater invites families to make a festive outing of their visit to Tilt! An '80s Circus Thrill Ride. Every Saturday in December before the 5pm show, the city's premier female a cappella quartet The New York Belles will bring '80s-style holiday cheer to the steps of the New Victory with special performances. And before each and every show, audiences can get into the spirit with winter carnival games, fun photo ops and free candy canes, creating opportunities for families to gather and celebrate the season. The theater is open 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every performance.

Scrunchie that side pony and tumble through the turnstiles at Tilt! An '80s Circus Thrill Ride from Cirque Mechanics. Winter wonderland? Psych! It's a summer day at Totally Awesome Land, where a brat pack of acrobats is flipping, flying and flouting the rules to a totally tubular synth pop soundtrack! A human-powered Ferris wheel lights up the midway as classic rides get rad circus makeovers – a drop tower teeterboard, a chair swing aerial act, a rollercoaster car ballet. So hike up those legwarmers and burn off the chill with an acid-washed dose of feel-good neon nostalgia for the most bodacious decade of them all! Tilt! An '80s Circus Thrill Ride is recommended for everyone ages 5+ and is 90 minutes long with one intermission.

There is a sensory-friendly performance of Tilt! with ASL interpretation and audio description on Saturday, December 12 at 5pm. The running time of this performance is 60 minutes with no intermission.

Founded by Cirque du Soleil veteran Chris Lashua, Cirque Mechanics is known for mechanical marvels and stories of American ingenuity. For every new show, Lashua starts by sketching an elaborate machine that will serve as the onstage centerpiece. Then, the ensemble of aerialists, jugglers and gymnasts builds a theatrical circus experience that highlights the relationship between humankind and its machines. This production marks Cirque Mechanics' seventh time performing on the New Victory stage, following the 2024 presentation of Yuletide Factory.

'The holidays are a time for joy and wonder, and few companies deliver that quite like Cirque Mechanics,' said Mary Rose Lloyd, Artistic Director of New Victory Theater. 'Following the success of Yuletide Factory, we're delighted to welcome Cirque Mechanics back to our stage to present their newest show.'

'Returning to The New Victory for the seventh time feels like coming home,' says Chris Lashua, Founder and Creative Director of Cirque Mechanics. 'It's a place that embraces imagination and brings generations together through live performance. With Tilt!, we're inviting audiences into our own version of an '80s amusement park, where the rides run on people power and the thrills come from what we can accomplish together. We can't wait to share that joy with New York audiences this holiday season.'

Tickets and Membership

Full-price tickets to the 2026-27 season range from $30 to $72 based on seating location and show. New Victory Members enjoy 35% off all tickets with no extra fees. Membership levels start at $100, and donations support the commitment of New 42 to make theater a part of every kid's life. NewVictory.org/Membership

Tickets are available online at NewVictory.org and via phone by calling 646.223.3010. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the New Victory Box Office (209 W 42nd Street). For box office hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice.

Powered by New 42, the New Victory Theater is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; as well as the New 42 Board of Directors, and its dedicated foundation, corporate and individual donors.

About New Victory Theater

The New Victory opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, The New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, the New Victory Theater has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for 'providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people.'

About New 42

New 42 was founded to breathe new life into 42nd Street and its historic theaters, transforming the block into a vibrant and youthful theater district. Today and every day, the organization continues to spark awe and wonder, opening new worlds to young audiences through New Victory Theater, incubating new works at New 42 Studios, and paving new pathways to creative careers through its artist and mentorship programs. Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet and Board Chairman Henry Tisch, New 42's mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Driven for 35 years by the belief that the performing arts have the power to connect and change us all, New 42 continues to expand what's possible for artists, audiences, and the future of the performing arts. New 42 is the recipient of a 2025 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.

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