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Naomi Watts Discusses ALL'S FAIR Season 2 Cast Dynamic and Her Kids' Embarrassment Over Her Posts

The actress also shared how her own mother embarrassed her when she was growing up.

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In the first clip, Watts talks about the second season of the Hulu series and what each member of the cast brings to the group.

The second clip shifts to family life. Watts talks about what she does that embarrasses her children and how her own mother used to embarrass her. The segment centers on her posts and personal anecdotes rather than the series.

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, pairing courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. Watts stars alongside Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Season 2 is streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays. It picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested.

The cast's off-screen relationships have come up in other recent appearances. Watts joined Kardashian and Nash-Betts on THE VIEW to talk about the show's success following early criticism and the friendships formed behind the scenes, as covered in ALL'S FAIR Cast Discusses Season 2 Success and Friendships.

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