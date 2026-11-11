NUISANCE BEAR, Sundance and Critics Choice Documentary Award Winner, to Open in New York, Canada and UK

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NUISANCE BEAR, the documentary from directors Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman, will open Dec. 4 in New York, Canada, and the UK. The film is now playing in Los Angeles.

The film is the winner of the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and Best Science/Nature Documentary at the 2026 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The documentary follows a polar bear making its way through the lands of man and Manitoba, pushed on by climate change.

A polar bear is forced to navigate a human world of tourists, wildlife officers, and hunters as its ancient migration collides with modern life. When a sacred predator is branded a nuisance, it becomes unclear who truly belongs in this shared landscape.

Film Details

NUISANCE BEAR

Directed by: Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman

Distributor: MUBI

Run Time: 89 minutes

Opens Dec. 4 in NY, Canada, and UK. Now playing in LA.







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