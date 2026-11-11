My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
NUISANCE BEAR, Sundance and Critics Choice Documentary Award Winner, to Open in New York, Canada and UK
The documentary won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and Best Science/Nature Documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.
NUISANCE BEAR, the documentary from directors Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman, will open Dec. 4 in New York, Canada, and the UK. The film is now playing in Los Angeles.
The film is the winner of the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and Best Science/Nature Documentary at the 2026 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.
The documentary follows a polar bear making its way through the lands of man and Manitoba, pushed on by climate change.
A polar bear is forced to navigate a human world of tourists, wildlife officers, and hunters as its ancient migration collides with modern life. When a sacred predator is branded a nuisance, it becomes unclear who truly belongs in this shared landscape.
Film Details
NUISANCE BEAR
Directed by: Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman
Distributor: MUBI
Run Time: 89 minutes
Opens Dec. 4 in NY, Canada, and UK. Now playing in LA.
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