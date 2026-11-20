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Beloved comedy series NORTH OF NORTH continues its breakout success with Season 2, skyrocketing into the Netflix U.S. Top 10 and earning another perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril.

Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril are the creative masterminds behind NORTH OF NORTH, serving as its creators, writers and executive producers. Acclaimed filmmakers, the duo have brought their distinct creative vision and sharp comedic sensibility to create the beloved series that has captivated both audiences and critics.

About the Series

A comedy series co-produced by CBC and Netflix in association with APTN, NORTH OF NORTH follows Siaja (Anna Lambe, True Detective: Night Country, Trickster), a young Inuk mother who dreams of reinventing herself in her tiny Arctic community of Ice Cove, a town where everybody knows your business. After a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage, Siaja finds herself navigating the unpredictable, and often hilarious, highs and lows that come with relationships, motherhood, a new job, and finding your way.

NORTH OF NORTH stars Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Kelly William (Season 1), Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Simmonds and Keira Cooper.

An APTN, CBC and Netflix original series, NORTH OF NORTH is created, executive produced and written by Stacey Aglok MacDonald (Qanurli, The Grizzlies) and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk, The Grizzlies) of Red Marrow Media and executive produced by Miranda de Pencier (Anne with an E, Beginners, The Grizzlies) of Northwood Entertainment.

Earlier this year, Netflix, APTN and CBC announced that Season 2 would include Bruce McCulloch as Military Mitch and a guest appearance by Elisapie.

Biographies

Stacey Aglok MacDonald is an film and television producer, writer, and director originally from Kugluktuk, Nunavut. Active in the film industry since 2007, she has been a driving force behind indigenous screen storytelling in Canada. Her early breakout success came as the writer and producer of the short film Throat Song (2011), which won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Live Action Short Drama in 2013. She went on to produce acclaimed feature films set in the North, including the sports drama The Grizzlies (2018) and the sci-fi feature Slash/Back (2022). In addition to narrative fiction, she produced the feature documentary Twice Colonized (2023), which won the Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary award at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.

Alethea Arnaquq-Baril is an filmmaker, producer, and activist based in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Known for exploring Inuit identity, culture, and social issues, her directing debut was the documentary Tunniit: Retracing the Lines of Inuit Tattoos (2010), which documented the revival of traditional Inuit face and body markings. She achieved widespread acclaim for her feature documentary Angry Inuk (2016), which examined the impact of commercial seal hunt bans on northern Indigenous communities. The film won the Hot Docs Audience Award and was selected for TIFF's Canada's Top Ten list, earning her a Canadian Meritorious Service Cross in 2017. She has also directed animated and live-action shorts—including Lumaajuuq (2010) and Aviliaq: Entwined (2014)—and executive-produced major projects like Throat Song (2011), The Grizzlies (2018), and Twice Colonized (2023).









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