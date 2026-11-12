NOCCA Senior Bethany Livers' Short Film HOURS TO MINUTES TO SECONDS Places Top Five at Louisiana Film Prize

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The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) announced that Hours to Minutes to Seconds, written and co-produced by Academic Studio senior and Theatre Arts Level IV student Bethany Livers, placed among the top five of 20 competing films at the 2026 Louisiana Film Prize in Shreveport.

Livers stars as Pendulum in the film, directed by Catalina Cielo and Stevie Cavalier of Barking Sand Productions. The cast also features Alex Martinez and Merah Benoit. Martinez earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance.

'Being a top five filmmaker was one of the most rewarding things I have ever experienced,' said Livers. 'I am very proud of my work, and I am so glad that other people enjoyed the story.'

Hours to Minutes to Seconds follows Pendulum, a young teenager living with The Clockmaker in a house filled with unusual creations. When a new friend, Cleo, comes to life, they discover that The Clockmaker is not as altruistic as he seems—and that their time is running out.

As both a writer and producer, Livers helped shape the film from script to screen, contributing to discussions about set design, costumes, and casting. Working closely with the directors allowed her to maintain an active voice in bringing her story to life.

'Being a producer and writer for this project was an incredible experience,' said Livers. 'I was able to discuss exactly how I envisioned the film turning out with the directors, Catalina Cielo and Stevie Cavalier.'

At NOCCA, Livers combines her academic studies with advanced Theatre Arts training. She credits her theatrical background with strengthening her confidence, helping her articulate her artistic vision, and deepening her understanding of scripts and story structure.

'Without my theatrical training, I don't think I would be as confident in myself as I am, and as sure of my artistic vision,' said Livers.

As a recipient of the Founders Circle Award, the Hours to Minutes to Seconds team received a $3,000 reimbursable grant toward a Film Prize 2027 entry.

The recognition has encouraged Livers to keep writing. After several years of writing short films, she hopes to write a feature rooted in her culture and filmed in the South. The project would mark a departure from the fairy-tale genre while carrying forward the sense of hope she wants to bring to her stories.

'I was always taught not to rely on a judging status to be proud of my own work, but this accomplishment only enhanced the belief I had that this could be my future,' said Livers.

About Louisiana Film Prize

Louisiana Film Prize, often shortened to Film Prize, is an annual film contest and festival founded in 2012 by documentary filmmaker Gregory Kallenberg. The contest is directed by Kallenberg and film producer and editor Chris Lyon, a longtime collaborator of Kallenberg's. The Louisiana Film Prize is held in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About NOCCA

The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts is Louisiana's arts conservatory for high school students. NOCCA offers students from across the state tuition-free arts instruction in Culinary Arts, Creative Writing, Dance, Media Arts (Filmmaking and Audio Production), Music, Theatre Arts, Visual Arts, and academics. For more information, please visit www.NOCCA.com.

NOCCA is an agency of the state of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, Governor.





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