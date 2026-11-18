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NBC has released a first look at the Thanksgiving episode of NEWLYWEDS, starring Téa Leoni, Tim Daly and very special guest star Jamie Lee Curtis. The episode, titled 'Thanksgiving,' airs Friday, November 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. NEWLYWEDS airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

In the episode, James tries to bring Thanksgiving joy back to Jeanie with some very unexpected results.

Co-created by Jamie Lee Curtis and Gail Lerner, 'Newlyweds' is a later-in-life LOVE STORY about Jeanie (Téa Leoni), a free-spirited woman, and James (Tim Daly), a buttoned-up professor, who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. James only has eyes for Jeanie, but quickly learns that loving her means learning to love her sprawling, eccentric world of friends and family and vice versa.

Earlier coverage: NEWLYWEDS to Premiere on NBC With Téa Leoni, Tim Daly.

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