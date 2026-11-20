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The four-part documentary series NEW WAVE premieres November 23 on MGM+. Directed by Douglas Tirola, the series comes from This Machine Filmworks.

The series tells the story of New Wave music and the decade from 1977 to 1987 that brought alternative culture into the mainstream. It takes viewers on a journey through the rise of New Wave from its rebellious origins to its influential impact on music, fashion, and pop culture. New Wave defined a generation and reshaped the musical landscape in part by embracing women, the queer community and new technology while in the process creating a legacy that is still influencing us today.

Featuring

Andy Bell (Erasure), Andy McCluskey (OMD), Annabella Lwin (Bow Wow Wow), Billy Idol, Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats), Brian Ritchie (Violent Femmes), Brian Setzer (Stray Cats), Chris Frantz (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club), Curt Smith (Tears for Fears), Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo), Dave Wakeling (English Beat), Fred Schneider, Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze), Jim Kerr (Simple Minds), John Taylor (Duran Duran), Johnny Marr (The Smiths), Kate Pierson (The B-52s), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's), Mark Goodman (MTV), Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo), Martha Davis (The Motels), Martha Quinn (MTV), Matt Pinfield (music journalist), Miles Copeland (IRS Records music executive), Richard Blade (DJ), Stewart Copeland (The Police), and Thomas Dolby.

Creative Team

Executive Producers: David Blackman (Polygram Entertainment), Mark Blatty (This Machine Filmworks), Susan Bedusa (4th Row Films), R.J. Cutler (This Machine Filmworks), Elise Pearlstein (This Machine Filmworks), Madeline Post (Polygram Entertainment), Tess Ranahan, Trevor Smith (This Machine Filmworks), Douglas Tirola (4th Row Films), Margaret Yen (This Machine Filmworks). This Machine Filmworks is part of Sony Pictures Television.

Director: Douglas Tirola

Consulting Producer: Richard Blade

Episode Descriptions

Episode 101: 'Message in a Bottle' - Monday, November 23 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Inspired by punk's DIY energy and David Bowie, a new generation of outsider artists sparks a movement that becomes known as New Wave.

Episode 102: 'Don't You Want Me' - Monday, November 30 at 9:00PM ET/PT

New Wave artists embrace new technology to find a wider audience as MTV, music videos, and synthesizers transform music.

Episode 103: 'Sweet Dreams are made of this' - Monday, December 7 at 9:00PM ET/PT

As New Wave grows beyond music, a culture built on individuality, acceptance, and self-expression enters the mainstream.

Episode 104: 'How soon is now' - Monday, December 14 at 9:00PM ET/PT

New Wave is everywhere: on the radio, on MTV, in movies, and on its biggest stage yet at Live Aid. But success begins to change the movement

About MGM+

MGM+ is an ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in 45 countries across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the horror thriller The Institute, hit sci-fi horror series FROM, romantic adventure series Robin Hood, crime drama The Westies, drama adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, and the crime thriller American Hostage.

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