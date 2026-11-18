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A new trailer has arrived for the critically acclaimed PROJECT HAIL MARY, which will return to U.S. and Canadian theaters on December 11, 2026. The film will play in IMAX and select 70mm.

The film stars Ryan Gosling with Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub and Priya Kansara. Based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel, it is directed by Academy Award winning filmmakers Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, with a screenplay by Drew Goddard. The release describes it as one of the year's top-grossing films, having grossed over $685M+ globally.

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

The film was previously covered when it set its streaming debut: it first hit theaters in March, and arrived on MGM+ on June 18 before moving to Prime Video on July 3.

Credits

An Amazon MGM Studios presentation, a Pascal Pictures, Open Invite Films/Waypoint Entertainment/Lord Miller Production. A Film by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller.

Directed by: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

Screenplay by: Drew Goddard

Based on the novel by: Andy Weir

Produced by: Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Ryan Gosling, p.g.a., Phil Lord, p.g.a., Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Aditya Sood, p.g.a., Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a., Andy Weir

Executive Producers: Patricia Whitcher, Lucy Winn Kitada, Nikki Baida, Ken Kao, Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, Priya Kansara

Rating: PG-13 for some thematic material and suggestive references

For more information, visit projecthailmary.com.





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