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NBC to Premiere SUNSET P.I. Comedy Starring Jake Johnson and Jane Levy

the series will premiere on NBC with Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David in the cast.

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NBC to Premiere SUNSET P.I. Comedy Starring Jake Johnson and Jane Levy

NBC has announced that its new single-camera workplace comedy 'Sunset P.I.' will premiere Monday, February 8, 2027, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The series is from creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and stars Jake Johnson, Jane Levy and Keith David.

About the Series

NBC's 'Sunset P.I.' follows Mickey Wilder (Jake Johnson) and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency.

Series Details

Co-Creators / Executive Producers / Writers: Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Executive Producer / Director (pilot only): Akiva Schaffer

Cast: Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy, 10 episodes

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