My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
NBC to Premiere SUNSET P.I. Comedy Starring Jake Johnson and Jane Levy
the series will premiere on NBC with Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David in the cast.
NBC has announced that its new single-camera workplace comedy 'Sunset P.I.' will premiere Monday, February 8, 2027, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
The series is from creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and stars Jake Johnson, Jane Levy and Keith David.
About the Series
NBC's 'Sunset P.I.' follows Mickey Wilder (Jake Johnson) and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency.
Series Details
Co-Creators / Executive Producers / Writers: Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Executive Producer / Director (pilot only): Akiva Schaffer
Cast: Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David
Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Format: Comedy, 10 episodes
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