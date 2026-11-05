 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

NBC to Air THE ROCKFORD FILES Premiere Preview, Launch Jim Rockford Hotline

The series stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver, produced by Universal Television.

By:
NBC to Air THE ROCKFORD FILES Premiere Preview, Launch Jim Rockford Hotline

NBC will air the premiere episode of 'The Rockford Files' as a special preview on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, immediately following NBC's NFL telecast (teams to be determined). The episode will also be available the next day on Peacock. The series will debut in its regular timeslot on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC has also launched a 'Rockford Files' hotline, (760) JIM-ROCK.

Premiere Schedule

Special preview: NBC will air the premiere episode of 'The Rockford Files' on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT immediately following NBC's NFL telecast (teams to be determined). The episode will also be available the next day on Peacock.

Time-period premiere: The series will debut in its regular timeslot on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

About The Rockford Files

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.

The series stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver.

Writer Mike Daniels executive produces with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and David Hudgins.

'The Rockford Files' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Rockford Files Hotline (760) JIM-ROCK Is Live

Inspired by the iconic voicemail of the original series, 'The Rockford Files' hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Jim Rockford and stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from star David Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates from the show.

Recent Articles
WALKER, TEXAS RANGER Fan-Voted Marathon To Air on GREAT Entertainment Television
WALKER, TEXAS RANGER Fan-Voted Marathon To Air on GREAT Entertainment Television
9/1/2026
Jamie Lee Curtis Joins NBCU's BACKLOT PASS 2026 Lineup
Jamie Lee Curtis Joins NBCU's BACKLOT PASS 2026 Lineup
8/11/2026
James Bond Shortlist Narrows to Three for Screen Tests
James Bond Shortlist Narrows to Three for Screen Tests
10/23/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts