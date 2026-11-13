NBC Sets SUNSET P.I. Premiere With Jake Johnson, Jane Levy and Keith David

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NBC has announced that its comedy series SUNSET P.I. will premiere on Monday, February 8, 2027 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, with first look images also released.

The series stars Jake Johnson, Jane Levy and Keith David and comes from creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

About the Series

NBC's 'Sunset P.I.' is a single-camera workplace comedy following Mickey Wilder (Jake Johnson) and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency.

Series Details

Co-Creators / Executive Producers / Writers: Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Executive Producer / Director (pilot only): Akiva Schaffer

Cast: Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy, 10 episodes

Premiere Details

Premiere: Monday, February 8, 2027 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

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