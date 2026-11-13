My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
NBC Sets SUNSET P.I. Premiere With Jake Johnson, Jane Levy and Keith David
The 10-episode comedy also stars Langston Kerman and Mary Shalaby and is produced by Universal Television.
NBC has announced that its comedy series SUNSET P.I. will premiere on Monday, February 8, 2027 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, with first look images also released.
The series stars Jake Johnson, Jane Levy and Keith David and comes from creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.
About the Series
NBC's 'Sunset P.I.' is a single-camera workplace comedy following Mickey Wilder (Jake Johnson) and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency.
Series Details
Co-Creators / Executive Producers / Writers: Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Executive Producer / Director (pilot only): Akiva Schaffer
Cast: Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David
Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Format: Comedy, 10 episodes
Premiere Details
Premiere: Monday, February 8, 2027 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC
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