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NBC has ordered a second season of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD, the hit all-civilian edition of the Emmy Award-winning franchise. Alan Cumming is set to return as host following his third consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality Or Reality Competition Program. The sophomore season is set to return in 2027 with a new crop of everyday Americans.

The Season 1 finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 P.M. ET/PT on NBC.

In its first season, THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD has reached more than 23 million viewers across all platforms.

The success of the first season has expanded the reach of THE TRAITORS franchise at large. The show added more than 14 million new viewers, increasing the franchise's overall reach by 85% to nearly 31 million viewers. Over half (61%) of its audience are watching THE TRAITORS universe for the first time.

The first season of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD is currently airing and the end game draws near with back-to-back finale episodes on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

Casting for Season 2 is now open. Hopeful Faithfuls and Traitors are encouraged to apply for the upcoming season by visiting www.TheTraitorsUS.com. The first season saw expansive application numbers, with over 80,000 aspiring players eager for an invite to the castle.

THE TRAITORS is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts and serves as executive producer alongside Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt. THE TRAITORS (Dutch title: De Verraders) is a Banijay Entertainment format and was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.

Before the next season of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD on NBC, Season 5 of Peacock's THE TRAITORS premieres Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, featuring its all-new celebrity cast and first two episodes. New episodes will drop weekly, leading up to the finale and reunion event on Mar. 18.

About NBC's THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD

Emmy Award-winning reality competition series THE TRAITORS, known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs, returns to NBC with its hit civilian edition where host Alan Cumming opens the doors of his now-infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans.

This nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the remaining Traitors take it all.

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