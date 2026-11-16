NBC Announces First Stars for NBC100: THE LIVE CELEBRATION Special

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NBC today announced the first wave of names set to take part in 'NBC100: The Live Celebration,' airing live Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on NBC and Peacock.

Spanning generations of entertainment, news and sports, 'NBC100: The Live Celebration' will bring together the stars and casts that have helped make NBC a part of American culture for the past century. The once-in-a-lifetime special will welcome Adam Levine, Amy Poehler, Andy Buckley, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Blake Shelton, Bob Costas, Brian Baumgartner, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Conan O'Brien, Creed Bratton, David Letterman, David Hyde Pierce, Debra Messing, Ellie Kemper, Eric McCormack, Goldie Hawn, Ice T, Jane Leeves, Jenna Fischer, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski, Kate Flannery, Kate McKinnon, Kelsey Grammer, Larry David, Leslie David Baker, Mandy Moore, Mariska Hargitay, Mel Brooks, Melora Hardin, Michael Phelps, Mike Tirico, Mindy Kaling, Oscar Nuñez, Peri Gilpin, Phyllis Smith, Queen Latifah, Rainn Wilson, The Roots, S. Epatha Merkerson, Seth Meyers, Simone Biles, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell, Taylor Goldsmith, Ted Danson, and Tina Fey, along with stars to be announced from 'ER,' 'Parks and Recreation,' '30 Rock,' alumni cast from 'Saturday Night Live' and more.

From unforgettable television characters and comedy legends to late-night favorites and some of the world's most celebrated athletes, the evening will honor the stars, stories and moments that have defined generations of NBC. The three-hour live event will feature surprise reunions, musical performances, comedic tributes and heartwarming flashbacks as NBC celebrates a century of moments that have brought audiences together and looks ahead to the stories still to come.

Additional talent, cast reunions, musical performances and special appearances will be announced at a later date.

'NBC100: The Live Celebration' is produced by Done + Dusted. Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Sarah Levine Hall serve as executive producers with Rob Paine, Taryn Hurd and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

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