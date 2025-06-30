NASA+ to Launch on Netflix This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NASA and Netflix are teaming up to bring space a little closer to home. Starting this summer, NASA+ live programming will be available on Netflix. Audiences will have another option to stream rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and breathtaking, live views of Earth from the International Space Station.

Through this partnership, NASA’s work in science and exploration will become even more accessible, allowing the agency to increase engagement with and inspire a global audience in a modern media landscape, where Netflix reaches a global audience of more than 700 million people.

The agency’s broader efforts include connecting with as many people as possible through video, audio, social media, and live events. The goal is simple: to bring the excitement of the agency’s discoveries, inventions, and space exploration to people, wherever they are.

NASA+ remains available for free, with no ads, through the NASA app and on the agency’s website. Additional programming details and schedules will be announced ahead of the summer launch.

