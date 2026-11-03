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Muhammad Ali Quote Is Focus of THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Clip

The segment is titled around the boxer's well-known phrase, with no guest named in the materials.

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A new clip from THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW takes its title from a line attributed to Muhammad Ali: 'Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee.' The segment is presented under the heading 'Muhammad Ali Once Said,' framing the quote as its central reference point.

The materials accompanying the clip do not identify a guest, describe the exchange with host Jennifer Hudson, or specify what was said about Ali's phrase during the segment. No biographical details or upcoming projects for any participant are provided, so this report is limited to what the title and show details establish.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is the daytime program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, with information on local airtimes and studio tickets listed on the show's website. Recent segments from the program covered by BroadwayWorld include Janelle Monáe discussing new music and her 'butterfly era', a separate conversation on the same program.

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