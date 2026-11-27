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Molly Santana has released BLACK PUNK, her debut major label project, an unrestrained explosion of the misfit sound she has been crafting the past few years. A thorough, forceful rejection of the guardrails imposed by genre, the 13-song set surges through countless shades of rap, rock, punk, and pop, often within a single song.

Listen to BLACK PUNK here via Epic Records / Black Punk Music.

BLACK PUNK also features Rico Nasty, Tezzus, diamond*, Pz', SlimeGetEm, Black Kray, and North West, as well as Slimegetem, bby Kell, and Showjoe, with production from Showjoe and Tom Lev. The project underscores Santana's holistic artistry. Her profile rose earlier this year when she joined Drake and Future on 'Ran to Atlanta,' which hit No. 2 in the country. BLACK PUNK is Santana's vision, through and through.

BLACK PUNK was preceded by the single 'A Girl Is A Gun,' which teased the project's heavier sounds. The single, produced by Showjoe and Tom Lev, samples Arpanet's 'Illuminated Displays' and Ponderosa Twins Plus One's 'Bound.' The song 'Power' featuring Rico, Pz', and bby kell opens with Santana sneering, shouting, and spitting over raw punk rock. That sonic wave then crashes into a wall of 808s and digital skronk that transitions again into a synthy space. The thrash-addled alt-pop cut 'Sailin' On' with Showjoe samples the song of the same name by pioneering hardcore punk band Bad Brains.

The project's visual identity was further brought to life in collaboration with photographer Dennis Morris, best known for his images of Bob Marley and the Sex Pistols.

'Blacks On Blacks' (with Black Kray) threads a Watch The Throne sample (JAY-Z and Kanye West's 'Gotta Have It') through a gauntlet of noisy swagger. 'Ain't Like You' featuring West sets kawaii-cute synths to a bubble groove. Closer 'All In' deploys choral gospel vocals under Santana's melodic vocals as she closes the chapter on not just the project, but a relationship that made a significant impact on her life.

Since 2021, the Fontana, California, native has opened eyes around the world with her commitment to being true to herself. The FADER dubbed her 2024 single 'Windows Up' one of the best rap songs that year, and when it came to her contribution to Drake's ICEMAN, the artist was the one who reached out to her. As Santana told Complex, 'Drake hit me up and was like, 'Future said your name. We got to get you on this song.' And I was like this has to be destiny.'

She set off the BLACK PUNK hype at ComplexCon earlier this year with a custom BLACK PUNK RV activation that allowed fans to peek into her creative world. Earlier this month, Billboard covered Santana's signing to Epic Records, and ahead of the project's release, she sat down with Genius for its signature Verified series and joined Bootleg Kev for an interview about her music and process leading up to this project.

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