Miss Piggy and Kermit Discuss Their Relationship and Hosting the Oscars

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Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog discussed the nature of their relationship, whether they would ever host the Oscars, and the release of their movie The Muppets in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The segment, an installment of the Fallon Flashback series, originally aired on November 16, 2011.

In the conversation, Fallon questions the pair about their long-running relationship, a topic that anchors the interview. The two Muppets also address the idea of taking on hosting duties at the Oscars, with Fallon posing the question directly to them.

The third thread of the interview centers on The Muppets, the movie Kermit and Miss Piggy were promoting at the time of the appearance. The segment sets the film's release alongside the relationship and Oscars topics as one of the main subjects Fallon raised with his two Muppet guests.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

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