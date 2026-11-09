Miniseries THE BIG SLEEPOVER to Be Produced in Houston by Repertory Films

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The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. has launched Repertory Films to produce a miniseries adaptation of the award-winning novel The Big Sleepover at the White House. Repertory Films announced the start of principal production on The Big Sleepover, a 4-episode limited miniseries adapted from the book of the same name by Houston author James Mikel Wilson.

The award-winning historical novel brings to light three weeks of Christmas 1941, when Winston Churchill made what is still the longest stay by a foreign head of state in US history. To produce the series, the company has formed a partnership with award-winning Houston film and video production company Wildcatter Productions, which has worked for companies as prestigious as The Heritage Society and NASA.

The novel follows British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin Roosevelt, as they build a friendship despite being on opposite sides of the political fence, and execute a plan that had never been seen in human history: The combining of two great nations' resources to defeat an existential threat. Its author spent 4 years researching archives in the US and abroad and interviewing descendants of those involved, uncovering a story that has been largely absent from textbooks and public memory. 'The book was written to restore people to a crucial event in our history that seems to have gotten lost,' said author James Mikel Wilson. 'Seeing it realized on screen, with the care it deserves, is a dream that I take seriously.'

Repertory Films will serve as the co-production company and will be led by Texas Rep founder and Artistic Director Steven Fenley, who serves as screenwriter for The Big Sleepover. Fenley said the company was founded around a single principle: that stories of forgotten events and stifled voices deserve the same production resources as more mainstream entertainments. 'Many of the most important events of the last century are barely known outside the communities they touched,' said Fenley, 'We want to build a studio that treats these stories as major work, from research and development through distribution.'

Production is scheduled to take place in Houston over the next 6 months, with additional post production in Austin. The pilot, The Big Sleepover: Prelude to December, will be directed by Michael Dalio of Wildcatter Productions, and written by Steven Fenley from the book by James Mikel Wilson. Repertory Films will oversee the project, and major streaming services are the anticipated distribution partner. The Big Sleepover: Prelude to December is expected to premiere a full cinema trailer by Christmas, with an expected completion of Summer 2027. Further details on the production cast, and release schedule will be shared as they are confirmed.

To celebrate the start of production on The Big Sleepover: Prelude to December, Repertory Films has released a music video by Christian songwriter Steven Fenley. That video can be found at 'Turn the Tables - Steven Fenley' on YouTube, or on Steven's page at www.reverbnation.com/stevenfenley.

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