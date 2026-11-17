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Milo J took the stage as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed "Niño" for the NBC late-night program.

The segment is part of a run of recent episodes that have mixed musical performances with conversation. Offset performed "Hating on Me" as the musical guest, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. Earlier in the stretch, Taylor Kinney discussed shooting the 300th episode of Chicago Fire and gave Fallon a firefighter helmet, Skyler Gisondo spoke about becoming a viral meme and working with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande on Focker In-Law, and Meghann Fahy talked about moving to New York City and starring in The Good Daughter.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock.

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