Miles Teller Says Tom Cruise Confirmed Top Gun 3

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Miles Teller told Jimmy Kimmel that Tom Cruise has said there is going to be a Top Gun 3, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The remark came as part of a wide-ranging conversation that also covered Teller's hosting duties at the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia and his new movie, PAPER TIGER.

Teller spoke about hosting the All-Star Game in Philadelphia and about the reputation of Philly sports fans, describing them as ruthless. He also discussed growing up in Florida as part of the exchange with Kimmel.

On PAPER TIGER, Teller explained that the film was inspired by the life of director James Gray. The conversation about the project gave him a chance to talk about the story's personal roots and how it came together.

Teller also touched on a more personal topic, saying he recently got a taste of what it could be like to have teenagers. Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC's late-night talk show, where Teller sat down with the host for the segment.

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