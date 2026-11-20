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Miles Teller joked about calling himself, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson a "throuple" while discussing their new film PAPER TIGER on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The film is in select theaters now and opens everywhere on Thanksgiving.

Meyers noted that Johansson and Driver played a married couple in MARRIAGE STORY, and that Teller and Johansson play a married couple in PAPER TIGER. Teller said Johansson told him she hated the throuple label, but he insisted "I could tell that she didn't hate it." The film premiered at Cannes and received a 10-minute standing ovation. Teller said the festival's pageantry includes a camera right in your face during the ovation, and that he copes by going "somewhere else in your mind."

Teller said PAPER TIGER takes place in Queens in 1986, with Driver playing his character's brother, who comes up with a business opportunity. He said the production shot on film, aiming for the grain of a VHS tape from 1986, and found a New York gaffer with about a thousand tungsten lights, so the footage on screen is what the camera captured with no editing done to it. He also recalled living on $20 a day while attending college in New York.

The conversation opened with Teller's grandmother, Leona Flowers, whose tweets from as early as 2022 argued he should replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. Meyers read one of them, which listed talent, looks and strength, and another that noted both Ian Fleming's Bond and Teller love golf. Teller said he set her up on Twitter and called it one of the best things he ever did. She accompanied him to the PAPER TIGER premiere as his plus one.

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