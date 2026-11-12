Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett to Host MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 Turkey Day Marathon

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Fans of cheesy movies have an extra reason to be thankful this holiday season! For the first time this century, Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett are returning to the Satellite of Love for the MST3K Turkey Day Marathon: Back in Orbit. Fresh from making four episodes of MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments, the trio is hosting this year's Turkey Day marathon, with brand-new intros to a lineup of classic '90s-era episodes.

The marathon begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on Thursday, November 26, on the free MST3K Channel, and features a heaping helping of cinematic turkey with six classic MST3K episodes chosen by Mike, Kevin, and Bill: The Final Sacrifice, The She-Creature, Boggy Creek 2, Time Chasers, Parts: The Clonus Horror, and Hobgoblins.

Unable to watch on Turkey Day? Following the initial presentation, the marathon, complete with intros, will run on the Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel once a day throughout the holiday weekend.

To help MST3K fans plan their day, the full schedule for the 2026 marathon has been shared in advance.

MST3K Turkey Day Marathon: Back in Orbit Lineup for Thursday November 26 (All times ET)

12:00 pm Boggy Creek II

2:00 pm Hobgoblins

4:00 pm Parts: The Clonus Horror

6:00 pm The She-Creature

8:00 pm The Final Sacrifice

10:00 pm Time Chasers

The marathon will be available to watch for free on a wide variety of platforms, including Amazon, CW, Fawesome, Fubo, Google TV Freeplay, Local Now, Plex, PlutoTV, Samsung, the Shout! TV app, Sling Freeplay, YouTube, Tubi, Twitch, Vizio, and Xumo Play.

For the latest updates, follow MST3K on TikTok (@mst3kofficial), Instagram (@MST3K), Facebook (facebook.com/MST3K), and Bluesky (@mst3kofficial.bsky.social).

For fans who haven't yet seen the new Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments episodes, they are now available for digital purchase on their website at Rifftrax.com.

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