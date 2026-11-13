My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Mike Myers Says AUSTIN POWERS 4 Is in the Works
The actor said work on the script is underway.
Mike Myers has confirmed that a fourth AUSTIN POWERS film is in development, saying he is currently writing it. The news surfaced in a clip from TODAY, which highlighted remarks the actor made to Entertainment Tonight.
"It's funny. I'm having a good time writing it," Myers told the outlet, describing his work on AUSTIN POWERS 4.
The comments mark the first update in the clip on the long-discussed continuation of the comedy franchise, which centers on the character of Austin Powers. The segment does not specify a release date, a production timeline, or details about which cast members or creative team members may be involved, and no such information has been confirmed.
Myers' statement indicates the project remains in the writing stage. No additional plot details or casting news were shared in the clip.
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