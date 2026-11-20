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Michael Kosta hosts an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central with actor Gemma Chan as guest. Chan sits down with Kosta to discuss producing and starring in 'Josephine,' which won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

They discuss what drew Chan to produce the film, written and directed by Beth de Araújo, who drew inspiration from her own experience witnessing a rape as a child. They also discuss how the actress who plays Josephine was cast just six weeks before filming began, the contrasting parenting styles portrayed by Chan and Channing Tatum's characters, and her hopes for what audiences will take away from the film.

Highlights

Sleepy Trump Gets Chummy with Putin and Xi & Accomplishes 'Nothing of Substance'

Trump dozes off at the APEC summit before meeting up with his 'friends' Putin and Xi, Trump and Putin bond over the idea of dismantling the International Criminal Court, and with Trump emerging as America's only winner from the summit, Michael Kosta thinks it feels eerily similar to buying his wife Grand Theft Auto VI.

NEW MAGA MERCH: Introducing Trump Muffs for a Gloat-Free Thanksgiving

Hey, MAGA voters! Worried that the blue wave will make Thanksgiving with your liberal relatives more intolerable than ever? The president has your back with his new Trump Muffs! For just $59.95, you can drown out the din of liberal gloating with the dulcet sounds of ballroom construction. Order YOUR Trump Muffs today!

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

For more on this week's episodes, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of Michael Kosta hosting Tuesday through Thursday.

The Daily Show's podcasts Ears Edition and The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart are also available, along with @DailyShowDogs on Instagram.

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