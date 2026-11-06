Michael J. Fox Pays Tribute to George Stephanopoulos at Walk of Fame

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Michael J. Fox paid tribute to George Stephanopoulos during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, in a segment featured on Good Morning America. The moment was presented as part of the program's coverage of the ceremony honoring the longtime GMA anchor.

Fox appeared at the event to speak about Stephanopoulos, offering remarks that were included in the GMA broadcast. The segment centers on the tribute itself and the setting of the Walk of Fame ceremony.

The available details about the segment are limited to the tribute and the ceremony. No additional biographical or upcoming project information for Fox or Stephanopoulos was provided with the clip, so this report is confined to what the appearance covers: Fox's remarks in honor of Stephanopoulos at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

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