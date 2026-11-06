Meryl Streep's THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Outfit and EMILY IN PARIS Wardrobe to Go to Auction

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Julien's Auctions has announced 'Bold Luxury: 'As Seen On' Edit,' a sale featuring screen-worn fashion from The Devil Wears Prada, Emily in Paris, and Sex and the City, along with archival pieces from designers including Alexander McQueen.

The auction features a curated collection of screen-worn and archival fashion from the wardrobe of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, bold styles worn by the characters of Emily in Paris, and other pieces from fashion-forward TV shows and films.

The sale is part of Julien's Auctions' seasonal Bold Luxury series and will celebrate the style of fashion-forward characters 'As Seen On' screen.

Dawn Anna Williamson, a content creator known for her collection of Sex and the City-worn fashions, has curated a selection of one-of-a-kind pieces, including a hand-painted Fanny B coat similar to the iconic coat worn by Carrie Bradshaw, a Prada Spazzolato Vernice handbag, and the iconic Roberto Cavalli giraffe-print dress.

A selection of archival fashions from CATWALK, a renowned Los Angeles-based high-end vintage fashion seller, features pieces from collections by Tom Ford for Gucci, Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel in the 1990s, John Galliano, and a vintage designer luggage collection with a custom Goyard wardrobe trunk, among other rare high-fashion finds.

'From the streets of Paris to the runways of New York, fashion's most unforgettable moments often begin on screen. Our Bold Luxury: 'As Seen On' Edit celebrates the enduring influence of film and television on personal style, bringing together iconic screen-worn looks and exceptional archival fashion for a new generation of collectors.' said Gabriela Schwartz, Chief Brand Officer at Julien's Auctions.

The Devil Wears Prada also continues as a musical in London. For more on the stage production, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of the extension of the run at the Dominion Theatre.

Key Auction Highlights

Emily In Paris | Screen Worn Season One Episode Two MultiPattern Dress (Est. $600 - $800)

Emily In Paris | Screen Worn Acrylic Handbag Season One, Episode Two (Est. $200 - $300)

Emily In Paris | Screen Worn Alice Olivia Jacket & Asos Fringe Evening Bag, Season One, Episode Two (Est. $500 - $700)

Emily In Paris | Screen Worn Floral Bustier & Hat Season One, Episode Two (Est. $500 - $700)

Emily In Paris | Screen Worn 'Pierre Who?' Tulle Dress, Season One, Episode Ten (Est. 500-$700)

Meryl Streep | 2006 Devil Wears Prada Screen Worn 'Florals For Spring, Groundbreaking' Two-Piece Ensemble (Est. $800-$1,200)

Prada | 2005 Fall Spazzolato Vernes Leather Handbag (Est. $2,000-$3,000)

Franny B | SATC Style 1960s Handprinted Fur-lined Coat (With DVD) (Est. $2,500-$3,500)

Bob Mackie | 1981 Jubilee Showgirl Ensemble (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

Goyard | 20th Century Goyardine 'Y' Trunk (Drawer Wit Vanity Tray) (Est. $10,000-$20,000)

Auction Details

Registration and bidding opens November 6th, 2026.

The live auction will take place in Los Angeles and online on Thursday, December 3, at 10:00 AM PST. Collectors can register and place bids at www.juliensauctions.com.

About Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions describes its mission as bringing memorable moments back through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with collectors, its auctions are described as celebrating luxury, history, and the stories that define generations.

The auction house has handled items associated with Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain. For more information, visit juliensauctions.com.

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