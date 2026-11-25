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Melanie Lynskey spoke with Drew Barrymore about working with Leonardo DiCaprio on DON'T LOOK UP, and said the two bonded over real estate listings between takes. Lynskey appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss several of her film and television roles.

Asked about making DON'T LOOK UP, Lynskey said the film's depiction of a world divided over a looming disaster was accurate and frightening. "It's terrifying that this is how the world is and the movie depicts it so perfectly," she said. Of DiCaprio, she said he was "so giving and very fun," adding that he "wants to sit there and look at Zillow," and that the two spent time looking at listings together. Barrymore listed Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet and Mahershala Ali among the film's cast and said she watches it regularly.

Lynskey also reflected on THE INFORMANT, which she made with Matt Damon and director Steven Soderbergh. She called it "probably the greatest experience of my life and career" and described Damon as "a very, very normal person" despite his fame.

Barrymore said she has watched the first two episodes of the latest season of YELLOWJACKETS, which she is pacing herself through. Lynskey said she would have continued with the series for longer and that she and co-star Christina Ricci had talked about doing about three more seasons. New episodes of YELLOWJACKETS air Fridays on Paramount Plus. The two also discussed DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK, with Barrymore noting the praise for Lynskey's performance and that of Sunny Sandler.

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