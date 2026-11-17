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Melanie Lynskey says the appeal of YELLOWJACKETS comes down to escapism. Appearing alongside co-star Christina Ricci in the third hour of TODAY, Lynskey discussed the "bittersweet" final season of the drama series, which follows a high school soccer team that survives a plane crash in the wilderness.

"I think it's just pure escapism," Lynskey said. "I think it's just fun and I think it's fun to see middle-aged women getting crazy. I think there are a lot of women who feel kind of a release getting to watch that kind of behavior and not having to do it themselves."

The two actors also spoke about the fun of playing morally ambiguous characters who do bad things, and offered their thoughts on why the show has drawn so many viewers.

The fourth and final season of the Showtime original series streams on Paramount+ with the Premium plan beginning November 20. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series splits its story between the team's ordeal in the wilderness and the lives the survivors have tried to rebuild nearly 25 years later. Lynskey and Ricci attended the Los Angeles premiere event for the final season on the Paramount Lot, as reported in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the event.

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