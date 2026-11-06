Melania Trump and Prime Video Release Trailer for MELANIA, THE SERIES

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Melania Trump and Prime Video revealed the official trailer for MELANIA, The Series. The new two-part series is set to premiere November 20, 2026.

MELANIA, The Series reveals never-before-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump's life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration.

MELANIA, The Series is comprised of two episodes: I. Family & Trust and II. Pride & Honor.

Episodes

I. Family & Trust: Melania Trump sets priorities as she prepares to become America's First Lady. But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power.

II. Pride & Honor: The honor of serving as First Lady comes with an immediate call to action. Moments after the inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump sets her mission in motion for the American people.

MELANIA, The Series takes audiences beyond what they have already seen, with content never before shared with the public. The series will premiere November 20, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, following the historic success of MELANIA, The Film.

Production

Amazon MGM Studios presents MELANIA, The Series, a Muse Films, New Element Media, RatPac Entertainment production. Melania Trump and Marc Beckman serve as executive producers. Brett Ratner directed both episodes and serves as producer along with Fernando Sulichin.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About MGM Television

MGM Television is a multiple Emmy-winning leading producer of premium content for television and digital platforms. The division produces award-winning series, including The Testaments (Hulu), Wednesday (Netflix), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Fargo (FX), DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), The Testaments (Hulu), and the upcoming series El Gato (Prime Video), and Bloodaxe (Prime Video).

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