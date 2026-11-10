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Meghann Fahy on Moving to NYC and Her Gossip Girl TV Debut

The actor also spoke about performing with Hayley Williams, according to the segment's title.

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Meghann Fahy talked about leaving a small town in Massachusetts for New York City, making her television debut on Gossip Girl, and starring in The Good Daughter during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon traced her path from small-town beginnings to on-screen work.

According to the segment's description, Fahy spoke about the move to New York as part of the discussion, followed by her first television role on Gossip Girl. She also discussed The Good Daughter, in which she stars alongside Rose Byrne and Harper Steele. The clip's title adds that her path ran from performing for livestock to performing with Hayley Williams, indicating the conversation also covered that contrast in her performing experiences.

The sources for this appearance do not list further credits or upcoming projects for Fahy, so the discussion centered on those three topics: her relocation, her Gossip Girl debut and The Good Daughter.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

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