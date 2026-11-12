Meghann Fahy Discusses THE GOOD DAUGHTER and Superglued Tooth Before First Audition

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Meghann Fahy talked about her role in THE GOOD DAUGHTER and revealed what her friends consider her "worst habit" during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. In the first clip, Fahy takes part in a round of "Couch Cushion Confessions," in which she shares what her friends really think of her.

The first clip also covers Fahy's role in THE GOOD DAUGHTER. The Peacock series also stars Rose Byrne and Harper Steele, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. Byrne described working on the project alongside Fahy and Steele during her own Late Night appearance, as covered in Harper Steele Recalls Casting Seth Meyers in SNL Sketch, which also notes that THE GOOD DAUGHTER is now streaming.

The second clip turns to Fahy's career beginnings. She tells Barrymore how she ended up breaking a tooth before her first-ever audition and had to superglue it back together beforehand. The story frames the start of her acting path and gives the conversation its anecdotal center.

In the same segment, Fahy also discusses her roles in White Lotus and THE GOOD DAUGHTER, moving between her current streaming work and the earlier experience of auditioning for the first time. Barrymore guides the exchange through both topics.

The two clips together cover Fahy's screen work and personal stories, from the lighthearted confessions about her habits to the audition mishap that preceded her first try at acting.

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