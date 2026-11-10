Megan Thee Stallion to Guest Star in Season 2 Finale of THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS on NBC

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Three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion will be making her return as a guest star in the Season 2 finale episode of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on NBC. Megan will be reprising her role as 'Denise,' a divorced mom who had a flirtation with Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe) in Season 1 of the series.

New episodes of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Season two of the hit comedy returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory.

About the Series

Tune In: Mondays at 8:30pm on NBC. Episodes available to stream next day on Peacock.

Executive Producers: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, David Miner

Writers / Executive Producers: Robert Carlock & Sam Means

Cast: Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Produced By: Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, Means End Productions

About Megan Thee Stallion

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Over the course of her career, she has earned three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, including 'HISS,' 'Savage (Remix)' with Beyoncé, and 'WAP' with Cardi B.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards, four VMA victories and multiple Billboard Music Awards for 'Top Rap Female Artist.' Beyond music, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the Catalyst for Change Award by Planned Parenthood, Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards, the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Mental Health Champion by The Trevor Project and more.

In 2022, Megan made history as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes' prestigious Under 30 issue. She was also named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental 'Why I Speak Up For Black Women' op-ed for The New York Times.

The multihyphenate has also expanded her career into acting with roles in film, television and Broadway. Her acting credits include films such as Roommates (2026), Mean Girls (2024), Dicks: The Musical (2023), television appearances in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (2026), She-Hulk (2022), P-Valley (2022); and a history-making Broadway debut as the first woman ever to portray Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She also expanded her skillset by both hosting the MTV Video Music Awards, Saturday Night Live along with co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As part of her evolution as an entrepreneur, Megan launched her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, in Feb. 2025 with Blanco and Reposado expressions followed by her self-designed swimwear brand, Hot Girl Summer, which features offerings for women, men and pets. Most recently, in 2026, she opened her first-ever, Popeyes franchise in Miami and introduced her new fragrance, Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, in 90 ml and 10 ml sizes.

She also spearheads the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organization focuses on three core pillars that include – education, housing, and health + wellness.

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