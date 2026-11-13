Megan Cruz Talks Clayface and Body Horror on DC Studios Podcast

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Film commentator Megan Cruz joined hosts Frankey and Coy on Season 2, Episode 13 of DC STUDIOS SHOWCASE: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST to discuss horror cinema, comic book culture, and DC Studios' Clayface. The conversation centers on why Clayface could be one of the boldest moves in the DC Universe, bringing full-on body horror into the superhero genre.

Cruz, Frankey, and Coy also covered how horror reflects the cultural moment, tracing the genre from Night of the Living Dead to today's horror renaissance. They discussed why horror is becoming more mainstream and what could come next, as well as the films that shaped Cruz's perspective. Cruz also spoke about introducing kids to horror and what actually scares her.

On the DC side, the episode looks at how Batman, Scarecrow, Arkham Asylum, and Swamp Thing have long had a place in DC's horror legacy. The hosts and Cruz also talk through Batman's villains, Gotham, and the DCU timeline, and consider Clayface as a standalone body-horror movie. Cruz shares her first reaction to Clayface, and the episode closes with DC horror comics and reading recommendations.

The episode includes a body-horror ranking game in which Cruz weighs in on The Fly, The Substance, Titane, A Different Man, and Together, and where Clayface belongs among them. Recent guests on the podcast have included Bobby Moynihan, who discussed voicing Man-Bat. New episodes of DC STUDIOS SHOWCASE: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST arrive every other Friday on HBO Max and podcast platforms.

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