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Matt Rogers discussed how he comes up with a new name for his Christmas tour each year, the Late Night with Seth Meyers mugs he stacks in his bathroom, and a Golden Globe long-list nod for his podcast Las Culturistas during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers introduced Rogers as "The Self-Appointed Prince of Christmas," a title Rogers revised to "the populist Prince of Christmas."

Rogers said the holiday brand began with a joke about a fake Christmas album. His first album was titled HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?, followed by a tour called Christmas in December. "I did not think this would continue," he said, adding that he now has to name the tour again every year. This year's tour, THIS TIME IT'S REALLY CHRISTMAS, will play across the U.S. and Canada in December. Rogers said he has to plan early, noting that tickets went on sale in August, and that he recently played a show in London.

Rogers also said that after co-hosting with Jenna Bush Hager on The Today Show, he noticed a different audience showing up to his shows. He described them as resembling "my mother's friends," and said his act is not filth "but it's filthy." He also said he gave his best friend Bowen Yang a bunch of Diet Coke for his birthday.

On the podcast, Rogers said Las Culturistas has been long-listed for a Golden Globe in the second year the awards have recognized podcasts. The long list includes 30 podcasts, and Rogers said it is "nowhere near a nomination yet." Meyers introduced him as a performer known for the film Fire Island, The Show and No Good Deed.

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