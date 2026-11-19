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Matt Rife said acting feels newer and more exciting than the stand-up career that has made him one of comedy's biggest names, during an appearance on TODAY to discuss his role in the drama series THE ALTRUISTS.

Rife plays Ryan Salame, a key figure in the scandal who is serving time in prison. He said the material was unlike anything he had read before. "I had never read a story like this ever," Rife said, adding that he knew nothing about the story beforehand and credited writer GRAHAM MOORE. He called the character "the most ambitious" of the group and said the cast got to "have more fun than everybody else."

On the balance between his two careers, Rife said: "I'm living beyond my wildest dreams on the success of stand-up, but acting is so new and exciting." He noted he has been doing stand-up for 16 years and said acting is "so much fresher." Rife appeared on the show fresh off the CMAs, wearing a rental cowboy hat.

Rife is in the middle of a stand-up tour that returns him to Ohio, where he began performing at open mics at age 15 at the Easton Mall. He said he broke the record at Nationwide Arena last year and plans to play The Shoe, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, on July 17. THE ALTRUISTS also stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle and premiered on Netflix on November 19, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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