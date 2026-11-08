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Matt Damon, David Letterman Cameo in THE GILDED AGE Season Four

The Season Four premiere appearance was one of the weekly Highs and Lows discussed by Willie Geist.

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A surprise cameo by Matt Damon and David Letterman in the Season Four premiere of HBO's THE GILDED AGE was among the topics Willie Geist covered in his Highs and Lows of the week on Sunday TODAY.

The segment also included first-time marathon runner Andreas Almgren's finish, which Geist highlighted alongside the period drama cameo. The Highs and Lows format has Geist running through notable moments from the past week.

The cameo has also come up in conversation with the show's cast. Carrie Coon, who plays Bertha Russell, discussed a story about Damon and Letterman appearing as extras on the HBO series during a conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. THE GILDED AGE is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes.

Prior coverage noted that Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn and Cynthia Nixon plays Ada Brooks. Season 4 follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha's rise in society, while Agnes seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. More on Coon's remarks is in Carrie Coon on Taylor Swift, Matt Damon and THE GILDED AGE.

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